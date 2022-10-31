UrduPoint.com

Two Injured As Coach Hits Rickshaw

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2022 | 06:57 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :A woman and her nephew were injured in a collision between a speeding coach and rickshaw here on Dera-Tank road.

According to police source, Meerat Ullah son of Nemat Ullah Betanni resident of Korai along with his Aunt was on his way to home from Dera city in a rickshaw' when a fast moving coach slammed into the rickshaw.

The incident occurred near Gandapur filling station. As a result, both of them got injured. The coach driver fled the scene immediately after the accident.

