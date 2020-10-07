Two injured as cylinder catches fire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Two persons were injured after a cylinder caught fire in a shop at Sargodha Road, on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Faryad Masih (40), a worker of a gas cylinder shop at Sargodha Road, was busy in decanting LPG into a cylinder when it caught fire.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt material present in the shop.

In this incident, a rickshaw driver namely M. Ghous (38) son of Abdul Majeed and Faryad Masih received severe burn injuries.

On receiving information, eight vehicles of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

Rescue 1122 also shifted the injured to Allied Hospital where their condition is stated to be critical.