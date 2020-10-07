UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Injured As Cylinder Catches Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 09:38 PM

Two injured as cylinder catches fire

Two persons were injured after a cylinder caught fire in a shop at Sargodha Road, on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Two persons were injured after a cylinder caught fire in a shop at Sargodha Road, on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Faryad Masih (40), a worker of a gas cylinder shop at Sargodha Road, was busy in decanting LPG into a cylinder when it caught fire.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt material present in the shop.

In this incident, a rickshaw driver namely M. Ghous (38) son of Abdul Majeed and Faryad Masih received severe burn injuries.

On receiving information, eight vehicles of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

Rescue 1122 also shifted the injured to Allied Hospital where their condition is stated to be critical.

Related Topics

Injured Fire LPG Driver Vehicles Road Sargodha Rescue 1122 Gas

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Executive Co ..

10 minutes ago

SCCI named winner of 13th Arabia CSR Awards

40 minutes ago

Ex-SSP, two others indicted in Shahbaz Tatla murde ..

1 minute ago

Judicial Academy launches online training for newl ..

1 minute ago

EU chief urges UK to put Brexit 'cards on the tabl ..

2 minutes ago

Masses reject opposition hue,cry : Dr Akhtar Malik ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.