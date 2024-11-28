Two Injured As Dumper Hits Motorcycle In Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A speeding dumper collided with a motorcycle near Nagan Chowrangi in Karachi, leaving a father and daughter injured on Thursday afternoon.
According to details, rescue officials said that tragic incident occurred when a motorbike carrying a father and his 14-year-old daughter collided with a dumper, a private news channel reported.
The father had just picked his daughter up from school when the accident happened, rescue officials added.
The dumper driver fled the scene, abandoning his vehicle.
Police have launched an investigation and rescue teams shifted the injured father and daughter to a hospital for medical treatment.
Recent Stories
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation
Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SP security Dera range visits Tank10 minutes ago
-
SP security Dera range visits Tank10 minutes ago
-
Under-20 hockey matches held in Nawabshah20 minutes ago
-
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog27 minutes ago
-
Preparations for 7th agriculture census reviewed30 minutes ago
-
Acting Chairman lauds Islamic Relief's humanitarian efforts in Pakistan40 minutes ago
-
Jirga bans people’s movement after 09:00 p.m. in Bajaur40 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests47 minutes ago
-
96 properties sealed, multiple demolished in LDA operation50 minutes ago
-
Tube-wells to be solarized in Tank’s city: DC50 minutes ago
-
New sanitation model to develop beautiful face of Punjab: minister50 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends enrollment deadline till Dec 550 minutes ago