Two Injured As Dumper Hits Motorcycle In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Two injured as dumper hits motorcycle in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A speeding dumper collided with a motorcycle near Nagan Chowrangi in Karachi, leaving a father and daughter injured on Thursday afternoon.

According to details, rescue officials said that tragic incident occurred when a motorbike carrying a father and his 14-year-old daughter collided with a dumper, a private news channel reported.

The father had just picked his daughter up from school when the accident happened, rescue officials added.

The dumper driver fled the scene, abandoning his vehicle.

Police have launched an investigation and rescue teams shifted the injured father and daughter to a hospital for medical treatment.

