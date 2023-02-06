Two injured as fire erupts at spare parts warehouse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ):A fire broke out at an auto spare parts godown here on Monday, gutting items reportedly worth million of rupees besides leaving two workers injured.

According to Rescue 1122, the fire erupted in the first floor of a pre-partition building located by the side of Habib Bank Limits in the limits of the City police station.

The fire tenders took too long to extinguish the blazes.

However, an official of the fire brigade told that they were informed about the eruption of fire late, as the workers of the warehouse themselves tried to put off the fire.

The Assistant Commissioner City taluka Muhammad Ashraf reached the spot to supervise the firefighting.

According to him, the preliminary reports suggested that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the warehouse.

The injured workers, Islamuddin and Mir Muhammad were shifted to the burns ward of Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).

The police said the warehouse, owned by Muhammad Raees and his brother Muhammad Anees, was primarily used to store the tyres.

The retail shop of the two brothers is located adjacent to the warehouse.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.