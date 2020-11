Two injured as gas cylinder burst

At least two persons including a kid got injured as balloons filling gas cylinder brust in Mari Sahu Kabirwala on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :At least two persons including a kid got injured as balloons filling gas cylinder brust in Mari Sahu Kabirwala on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122 officials, a balloon filling gas cylinder burst near Mari Sahu Kabirwala in which two persons including a kid sustained injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital.