Two injured as gas cylinder exploded in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :At least two people were injured and a house destroyed here on Wednesday when gas cylinders exploded in village Sayalkot, Thandyani Abbottabad.

The timely rescue operation by the locals and police saved the lives of the victims and surrounding houses.

According to the police sources, at the time of Iftari, the wife of Muhammad Bashir was preparing dinner in kitchen when suddenly the gas cylinder caught fire and exploded.

The owner of the house Muhammad Bashir and his wife were critically injured and immediately shifted to the Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad.

A powerful explosion of the gas cylinder inside the house wrecked not only the walls of the building but also damaged the neighboring house. Furniture and household also caught fire and destroyed.