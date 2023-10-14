Open Menu

Two Injured As Interior Minister’s Squad Meets Accident   

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 14, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Two injured as interior minister’s squad meets accident   

The latest reports suggest that while en route to Islamabad airport, one of the vehicles in Interior Minister Bugti's convoy was involved in an accident.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2023) Two individuals sustained injuries in a mishap involving a vehicle from the motorcade of the interim Interior Minister, Sarfraz Bugti, on Saturday.

According to reports, while en route to Islamabad airport, one of the vehicles in Interior Minister Bugti's convoy was involved in an accident.

The caretaker interior minister's personal secretary, Syed Amin, sustained injuries in the incident.

The rescue personnel disclosed that the mishap occurred when an oil tanker, which had taken a wrong turn, entered the motorcade's path. This resulted in a collision between a car and the oil tanker, resulting in injuries to two individuals. The driver of the oil tanker has been apprehended.

Related Topics

Accident Islamabad Interior Minister Driver Oil Vehicles Vehicle Car From Airport

Recent Stories

4RF framework to be implemented in letter & spirit

4RF framework to be implemented in letter & spirit

31 seconds ago
 Police, blind center organize white cane awareness ..

Police, blind center organize white cane awareness walk

33 seconds ago
 Zambia agrees debt deal with foreign creditors

Zambia agrees debt deal with foreign creditors

2 minutes ago
 High-level committee evaluates LHC orders in Hassa ..

High-level committee evaluates LHC orders in Hassan Muawiya case

4 minutes ago
 Finance Minister attends roundtable discussion on ..

Finance Minister attends roundtable discussion on global tax policy reforms for ..

2 minutes ago
 Petrol prices expected to drop by Rs35 per litre i ..

Petrol prices expected to drop by Rs35 per litre in Pakistan from Oct 16

21 minutes ago
Australian voters reject greater Indigenous rights

Australian voters reject greater Indigenous rights

25 minutes ago
 QWP expresses sympathies with people of Palestine

QWP expresses sympathies with people of Palestine

25 minutes ago
 Gold Prices Surge in Pakistan Amid International M ..

Gold Prices Surge in Pakistan Amid International Market Hike

29 minutes ago
 Phoenix Group gears up for landmark IPO on ADX

Phoenix Group gears up for landmark IPO on ADX

58 minutes ago
 Remarkable Emirati Women summit to take place 18 O ..

Remarkable Emirati Women summit to take place 18 October in Abu Dhabi

58 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Grand National Assembly o ..

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Türkiye explore boosting co ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan