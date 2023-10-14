Two injured as interior minister’s squad meets accident   

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2023) Two individuals sustained injuries in a mishap involving a vehicle from the motorcade of the interim Interior Minister, Sarfraz Bugti, on Saturday.

According to reports, while en route to Islamabad airport, one of the vehicles in Interior Minister Bugti's convoy was involved in an accident.

The caretaker interior minister's personal secretary, Syed Amin, sustained injuries in the incident.

The rescue personnel disclosed that the mishap occurred when an oil tanker, which had taken a wrong turn, entered the motorcade's path. This resulted in a collision between a car and the oil tanker, resulting in injuries to two individuals. The driver of the oil tanker has been apprehended.