Two injured as passenger bus overturns in Bahawalpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :At least two passengers got serious injuries when an over speeding passenger bus turned turtle near Bahawalpur on early Friday morning.

As per details, Two passengers were sustained wounds in the accident when their vehicle overturned on the road.

Police said the injured were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medico-legal formalities and the police after registering a case into the incident have started the investigation.

Police and rescue officials took worked to restore the smooth flow of traffic, private news channel reported.