UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Injured As Robbers Loot Jeweller's Shop In Abdul Hakim

Sumaira FH 4 days ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 05:14 PM

Two injured as robbers loot jeweller's shop in Abdul Hakim

Armed dacoits looted a jeweller's shop and shot at and injured two persons on putting up resistance at Rail Bazaar area of Abdul Hakim town, district Khanewal Friday morning

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : Armed dacoits looted a jeweller's shop and shot at and injured two persons on putting up resistance at Rail Bazaar area of Abdul Hakim town, district Khanewal Friday morning.

Unspecified number of dacoits entered Abid Jewellers shop and took gold jewellery worth lakhs of rupees in possession.

They also shot at and injured two persons after they resisted the dacoity bid, and escaped while resorted to firing into the air.

Rescue 1122 gave the first aid treatment to the injured and referred them to Nishtar Hospital Multan owing to their serious condition. Police have started investigation.

Meanwhile, Anjuman-e-Tajran staged a protest demonstration and announced shutter-down strike. They urged high-ups to arrest criminals immediately and said that citizens were worried due to rising incidents of dacoity in the area.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Firing Protest Police Khanewal Rescue 1122 Criminals Gold

Recent Stories

NHA seeks Rs 50 bln ADB loan to rehabilitate N-5 h ..

10 minutes ago

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) collects Rs ..

6 minutes ago

Govt taking all out measures to protect senior cit ..

6 minutes ago

Hong Kong Leader Says Authorities Will Release Det ..

6 minutes ago

Arrangements for Sikh pilgrims reviewed

10 minutes ago

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.