KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : Armed dacoits looted a jeweller's shop and shot at and injured two persons on putting up resistance at Rail Bazaar area of Abdul Hakim town, district Khanewal Friday morning.

Unspecified number of dacoits entered Abid Jewellers shop and took gold jewellery worth lakhs of rupees in possession.

They also shot at and injured two persons after they resisted the dacoity bid, and escaped while resorted to firing into the air.

Rescue 1122 gave the first aid treatment to the injured and referred them to Nishtar Hospital Multan owing to their serious condition. Police have started investigation.

Meanwhile, Anjuman-e-Tajran staged a protest demonstration and announced shutter-down strike. They urged high-ups to arrest criminals immediately and said that citizens were worried due to rising incidents of dacoity in the area.