Two Injured As Robbers Open Fire During Jewelry Shop Heist In SITE Area

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) A robbery attempt at a jewelry shop in the SITE Area near Bawani Chali turned violent on Tuesday, leaving two pedestrians injured after the suspects opened fire while fleeing the scene.

According to police, five to six armed robbers entered the jewelry shop with the intention of looting it. As they attempted to escape, they fired shots indiscriminately at the public, injuring two passersby.

The injured were identified as Umar Saeed, son of Syed Rehman, aged between 45 to 50 years, and Basit Ali, son of Muhammad Parvaiz, aged 47 years.

Few citizens managed to capture and beat two of the robbers before handing them over to the SITE-A Police. Their accomplices, however, succeeded in fleeing the area.

Police have recovered two pistols and a motorcycle from the arrested suspects. The injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

Further investigations are underway.

