Two injured as roof cave-in in Bhana Mari

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :The roof of a room collapsed in the Bhana Mari Chongi area, here, with two persons injured after coming under the debris, an official of the Rescue 1122 said on Saturday.

He said initially, 5 people were buried under the debris but in a quick response the Rescue Relief teams reached the spot and started rescue operations.

The Rescue 1122 personnel pulled out all the injured from under the debris and provided first aid to 3 injured in the ambulance on the spot while shifting the two injured to the hospital.

The Names of the injured were Janzeeb Khan aged 60 years and Muhammad Umar aged 12 years.