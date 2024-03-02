Two Injured As Roof Of House Caves In
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2024 | 05:55 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The roof of the house was collapsed in Railway Colony opposite Saeed Anwar Medical Center, Rescue 1122 officials told here Saturday.
According to the preliminary reports, a person named Naeem, age 35 years and his wife, age 30 years were buried alive in the debris.
Rescue 1122 teams reached at the spot and started rescue operations. Rescue 1122 officials pulled out the two injured from under the debris, the Rescue 1122 officials said.
The Rescue 1122 medical team provided first aid to both of them and shifted them to the hospital.
