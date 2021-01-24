UrduPoint.com
Two Injured As Speeding Car Overturns In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 10:00 AM

Two injured as speeding car overturns in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :At least two persons were sustained wounds when the car they were travelling in overturned after hitting a poll in Karsaz Road in Karachi on Sunday early morning.

According details, Rescue sources said the car hit a roadside poll due to over-speeding and turned turtle, injured two and car was completely destroyed in the accident, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the injured persons in nearby hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

