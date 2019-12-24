UrduPoint.com
Two Injured As Spirit-laden Tanker Overturns

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Two people were injured as a tanker filled with methyl spirit overturned due to carelessness of the driver in Ghotki on Tuesday morning.

According to police sources shortly after getting information about the incident, the teams of police and administration along with rescue workers, reached the site, reported private news channel.

They said that the tanker's driver and helper were injured with multiple fractures in the accident and they had been shifted to a local hospital.

The police cordoned off the area to avoid any untoward incident, adding that the rescue teams started work to remove the tanker from the road to provide smooth flow of traffic.

