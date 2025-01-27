Two injured as Trailer overturned in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Two persons were injured when a Trailer was overturned on Daraban road near Bypass.

According to Rescue 1122, a speedy Trailer was overturned on Daraban road. As a result, two persons got injured.

The rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to hospital after providing them first medical aid.

The victims were identified as 45-year-old Jahanzeb and 21-year-old Hayat Ullah.