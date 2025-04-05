Two Injured As Van Catches Fire During Refilling In Gujranwala
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Two people were injured in a van fire that broke out while refilling near Pulley Road in Gujranwala early on Saturday
morning.
According to initial reports, two people were injured when a van caught fire during refilling in Gujranwala near Pulley Road, as per rescue sources, private news channel reported.
Rescue teams and police arrived at the scene after being informed of the incident and promptly shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
