Two Injured As Van Catches Fire During Refilling In Gujranwala

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Two injured as van catches fire during refilling in Gujranwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Two people were injured in a van fire that broke out while refilling near Pulley Road in Gujranwala early on Saturday

morning.

According to initial reports, two people were injured when a van caught fire during refilling in Gujranwala near Pulley Road, as per rescue sources, private news channel reported.

Rescue teams and police arrived at the scene after being informed of the incident and promptly shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

