Two injured brothers of cylinder blast die

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Two injured brothers of a cylinder blast in Teddy Gate succumbed to their injuries at the hospital here on Wednesday.

According to local police, a youth named Muzammil Shah had died while his two brothers sustained injuries in a cylinder blast some days ago in Teddy Gate.

Today, both the injured brothers identified as Farooq Shah and Masood Shah also left this mortal world due to their severe injuries.

The funeral prayer of both the deceased was offered at Sheikhabad Madrassa and later laid to rest at a local graveyard.