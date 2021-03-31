UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Injured Brothers Of Cylinder Blast Die

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Two injured brothers of cylinder blast die

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Two injured brothers of a cylinder blast in Teddy Gate succumbed to their injuries at the hospital here on Wednesday.

According to local police, a youth named Muzammil Shah had died while his two brothers sustained injuries in a cylinder blast some days ago in Teddy Gate.

Today, both the injured brothers identified as Farooq Shah and Masood Shah also left this mortal world due to their severe injuries.

The funeral prayer of both the deceased was offered at Sheikhabad Madrassa and later laid to rest at a local graveyard.

Related Topics

Injured World Police Died Prayer

Recent Stories

Dr. Tahirul Qadri’s elder sister passes away

6 minutes ago

Rajasthan Royals announce Expo 2020 Dubai as Princ ..

17 minutes ago

Govt to import 0.5 million metric tons of sugar fr ..

25 minutes ago

DEWA signs water purchase and shareholder agreemen ..

32 minutes ago

87,686 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

32 minutes ago

Rashid Naseem dedicates his World Guinness Book Re ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.