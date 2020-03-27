Two injured by firing of rival group in Muzaffargarh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Two persons sustained serious injuries by the firing of rival group over old enmity in Shah Jamal police station premises.

According to details, Ghulam Akbar Gopang and Mureed Gopang were going somewhere when their rival group opened fire on them.

in Shah Jamal area.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital after providing first-aid.

The police registered a case and started investigation.