Two Injured By Robbers During Resistance In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Two injured by robbers during resistance in Karachi

Two persons were injured during resistance against robbery attempt in the Site area, Karachi on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Two persons were injured during resistance against robbery attempt in the Site area, Karachi on Friday.

According to police, four bandits on two motorbikes stopped the car, looted 25 lakhs rupees, the robbers shot and injured two of the people when they resisted the robbery.

Police filed a FIR against unknown robbers and started further investigation.

