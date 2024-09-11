Two injured by unidentified assailants

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Two people were injured in the field by firing of some unidentified accused persons,here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson,the two brothers namely as Saleem Dogar and Nadeem Dogar were irrigating fields located at 307 / EB when some unidentified outlaws rushed there,opened fire on the farmers.

Resultantly,one of the victim was injured and another victim was in a critical condition.Both of the victims were shifted to THQ hospital.

Further investigation was underway.