Two Injured By Unidentified Assailants
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 02:40 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Two people were injured in the field by firing of some unidentified accused persons,here on Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson,the two brothers namely as Saleem Dogar and Nadeem Dogar were irrigating fields located at 307 / EB when some unidentified outlaws rushed there,opened fire on the farmers.
Resultantly,one of the victim was injured and another victim was in a critical condition.Both of the victims were shifted to THQ hospital.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Exhibition celebrating cancer survivors' artistic journeys continues1 minute ago
-
One die, two injured in traffic accident1 minute ago
-
Women must receive their rightful inheritance: Dr. Musadik Malik1 minute ago
-
Pakistan needs multifaceted IT strategy for growth: PFC CEO11 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 443 power pilferers in 24 hours11 minutes ago
-
Eight lakh kids get anti-polio doses in Multan11 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police M4 recover 4 bikes11 minutes ago
-
8th Boss meeting of Electrical Engineering department held11 minutes ago
-
1,550 'criminals' arrested21 minutes ago
-
Factory sealed, hotel fined31 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 37 kg Ice from consignment booked for Australia31 minutes ago
-
PTV, PTV World to be revamped in accordance with modern era demands: Tarar41 minutes ago