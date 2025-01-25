Two Injured Criminals Arrested, 2 Escaped In Encounter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Two injured criminals were arrested in encounter with Sadiqabad police team while their two accomplices escaped on Saturday.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, Police also recovered a stolen motorcycle, weapon and other items from their possession.
He informed that four accused riding on two motorcycles were signaled by the Sadiqabad Police team during snap checking, but they started firing on the police.
In the retaliatory fire, the accused Zeeshan and Sheron were arrested in injured condition while the other two managed to flee while firing.
Raids were underway to arrest the absconding suspects, the spokesman said.
City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani lauded the Station House Officer (SHO) Sadiqabad and his team for bravely confronting the accused.
