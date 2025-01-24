Open Menu

Two Injured Criminals Arrested, Two Escaped In Encounter With Rattaamral Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Two injured criminals were arrested in encounter with Rattaamral police team while their two accomplices escaped on early Friday morning.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, Police also recovered 26 stolen mobile phones, a laptop and weapons from their possession.

He informed that four accused riding on two motorcycles were signaled by the Rattaamral Police team during snap checking, but they started firing on the police.

In the retaliatory fire, the accused Jawad and Habib were arrested in injured condition while the other two managed to flee while firing.

Raids were underway to arrest the absconding suspects, the spokesman said.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani lauded the Station House Officer Rattaamral and his team for bravely confronting the accused.

The motorcycle recovered from the suspect was also snatched from a citizen at gunpoint a few days ago.

