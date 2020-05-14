Two injured dacoits arrested after police encounter in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two dacoits after encounter in the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) RA Bazaar, informed a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

Two dacoits committed a dacoity in the area of Naseerabad and fled away from the scene, while two policemen were on routine patrolling, they chased dacoits.

On this, the dacoits opened firing on police party. In retaliation dacoits identified as Nasir and Mehtab were injured and were shifted to hospital.

Police also recovered Rs 100,000 cash and weapons used in crime from their possession.

On the other hand, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas also appreciated the police team for arresting the dacoits adding that anti social elements must be punished.