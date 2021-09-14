Two injured dacoits held after encounters: SSP Sajid

Newly posted SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai, Hyderabad Police claimed to have arrested two suspected dacoits in injured conditio

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Newly posted SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai, Hyderabad Police claimed to have arrested two suspected dacoits in injured condition.

The separate encounters were held in the limits of A- Section Latifabad and Market Police stations late Monday night and early Tuesday, police spokesman said.

A-Section SHO along with patrolling team tried to stop two suspected motorcycle riders near Hesco office, Autobhan Road who started firing at police. In retaliatory fire one accused identified as Ali Raza was arrested in injured condition along with a illegal arms while his accomplice managed to escape.

The injured suspect was shifted to civil hospital for medical aid.

Police spokesman further informed that P.S Market SHO on receiving information about motorcycle snatching incident from 15 Madadgar and reached the spot where accused started firing at police. After encounter police also arrested an accused Faheem Wasyo in injured condition while another dacoit Jamil Abassi managed to escape.

Police have registered separate cases under sections 353, 324 , 34 PPC and 23-A of Sindh Arms Act against the accused while search for their accomplices was underway.