Two Injured During Dacoity

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2022 | 04:40 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Two youth were shot and injured during a dacoity here near Ziarat Sheikh Yousaf in the limits of Sadar Police station on Friday night.

One of the victims, Ahmed Khan son of Hashim Khan Mehsud resident of Tariq Plaza, near Mission Mor, told police that he along with his friend Naseer Ahmed son of Noor islam were returning from CRBC Chowk on a motorcycle when two unknown armed men stopped them in Ziarat Sheikh Yousaf Street and snatched their bike.

He said the suspects opened fire at them after resistance, leaving them both injured. They also took their bike along with them, he added.

The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters hospital.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.

