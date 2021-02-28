Two injured in a blast in Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) ::A remote-controlled bomb blast in Asil Targao area of Barang Tehsil of Bajaur District injured a tribal leader and a police force member.

According to SHO Barang Sher Bahadur, a remote-controlled bomb exploded in Asil Targao area of Barang Tehsil, injuring tribal leader Malik Yar Khan and policeman Hakeem Khan.

The injured have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Khar for medical treatment. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the incident, while police have launched an investigation besides started a search operation in the areas. It is worth to mention here that last week a tribal leader, Malik Lal Syed, was killed in a remote-controlled bomb blast in the same area this week.