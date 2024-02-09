Two injured in a gas leakage explosion

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Two persons suffered injuries in a gas leakage explosion in a shop,here on Friday.

According to rescue spokesperson,the incident happened in a sweets shop when suddenly the glass door of the shop was broken due to gas leakage explosion.

As a result,Shoaib(24) ,resident of Shujaabad and Ahmed(25), resident of Faisalabad were injured.

Rescue 1122 provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to the Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMTH) Sialkot.