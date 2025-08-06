Two injured in attack on DC convoy in South Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the official convoy of Deputy Commissioner Ismatullah Wazir and Assistant Commissioner (Finance & Planning) in the Kot Adana area of Ladha Tehsil on Wednesday.

Police said that the attack occurred as the officials were traveling from Ladha to Makeen.

Initial reports indicate two persons were injured in the assault. Ijaz, the Assistant Commissioner's clerk, and police officer Gul Nawaz sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Fortunately, both Deputy Commissioner and the Assistant Commissioner escaped unharmed in the incident.

Security forces responded promptly to the attack. The officials were quickly moved to a secure location under heavy protection, while a large contingent of police and security personnel cordoned off the area.

A search operation has been launched to apprehend the attackers, with multiple teams combing the surrounding region.