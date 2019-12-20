UrduPoint.com
Two Injured In Bank Robbery In Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 11:53 PM

Two injured in bank robbery in Attock

Two bank employees were injured by robbers in resistance during bank robbery in the limits of city police station here Friday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ):Two bank employees were injured by robbers in resistance during bank robbery in the limits of city police station here Friday.

According to the details, two employees identified as Javaid 38 and Masood 30 were injured by gun shots when two robbers attempted to overpower the staff of Kashf Microfinance Bank (KMFB) branch in a busy city market.

The robbers successfully managed to flee from the crime scene after the incident. The injured were moved to District Headquarters Hospital Attock.

On getting information, police rushed to the spot and started investigation. A case was also registered against the accused.

