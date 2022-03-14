Two injured in Bela accident

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :At least two persons were injured in a collision between a rickshaw and a motorcycle at Bypass near Bela area of Lasbela district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, both the victims were on way to home on a motorbike when it collided with a rickshaw from behind due to over speeding.

As result, they received injuries and were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid. One of the injured was referred to Karachi based hospital after completion of first medical aid in view of critical condition.

The injured were identified as Wali Khan and Badal Khan.

Levies force have registered a case.