UrduPoint.com

Two Injured In Bela Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2022 | 06:41 PM

Two injured in Bela accident

At least two persons were injured in a collision between a rickshaw and a motorcycle at Bypass near Bela area of Lasbela district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :At least two persons were injured in a collision between a rickshaw and a motorcycle at Bypass near Bela area of Lasbela district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, both the victims were on way to home on a motorbike when it collided with a rickshaw from behind due to over speeding.

As result, they received injuries and were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid. One of the injured was referred to Karachi based hospital after completion of first medical aid in view of critical condition.

The injured were identified as Wali Khan and Badal Khan.

Levies force have registered a case.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Lasbela Bela From

Recent Stories

21 Shopkeepers held over profiteering

21 Shopkeepers held over profiteering

3 minutes ago
 ICCI demands Furniture City in Islamabad to promot ..

ICCI demands Furniture City in Islamabad to promote exports

3 minutes ago
 World Consumer Rights Day observed in Abbottabad

World Consumer Rights Day observed in Abbottabad

3 minutes ago
 India v Sri Lanka second Test scoreboard

India v Sri Lanka second Test scoreboard

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing in PECA Ord ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing in PECA Ord cases till March 21

3 minutes ago
 Historic meeting to end politics of manoeuvrers fo ..

Historic meeting to end politics of manoeuvrers forever: Hammad Azhar

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>