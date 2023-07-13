Two injured in bike-car collision

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Two men were severe injured as a speeding car hit a motorcycle in the jurisdiction of Atta Shaheed police station, here on Thursday.

Police said that one Mehran Ali, along with his fellow Akhtar Abbas, was riding a bike and going to Pull 111-SB, when a speeding car hit them from behind.

Both riders received severe injuries.

A rescue team shifted the injured to nearby hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

Police have registered a case against the car driver and started investigation.