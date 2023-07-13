Open Menu

Two Injured In Bike-car Collision

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Two injured in bike-car collision

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Two men were severe injured as a speeding car hit a motorcycle in the jurisdiction of Atta Shaheed police station, here on Thursday.

Police said that one Mehran Ali, along with his fellow Akhtar Abbas, was riding a bike and going to Pull 111-SB, when a speeding car hit them from behind.

Both riders received severe injuries.

A rescue team shifted the injured to nearby hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

Police have registered a case against the car driver and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Driver Car From

Recent Stories

Co-Working Center launched in Gujrat under PITB’ ..

Co-Working Center launched in Gujrat under PITB’s e-Earn program

5 minutes ago
 Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC la ..

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC land forces commanders

1 hour ago
 UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises trainin ..

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school student ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification b ..

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networki ..

RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

3 hours ago
IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

3 hours ago
 Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bha ..

Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bhai in Mardan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all as ..

Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all aspects of cooperation

3 hours ago
 UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peac ..

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peace and sustainable development

4 hours ago
 Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educ ..

Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educational tour

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right to Self-Preservation&#039;

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan