Two injured in Bolan accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :At least two people were injured in collision between a car and a truck on National Highway near Pir-Panja area of Bolan district, on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on their way home when a truck, coming from the opposite direction, hit their car.

The sources said that the truck driver had lost control due to over speeding.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid. The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.