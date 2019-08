(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Two youth were injured in a roof collapse incident in Sambrial near here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place at Mohallah Rasoolpura, Sambrial where roof of a house caved in. As a result, Sajid (22) and Majid (24) received severe injuries. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.