Two injured in building collapses incident at Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Two people sustained serious injuries as a building located in Gulistan Colony Faisalabad collapsed on Sunday morning.

According to the initial reports the accident occurred due to cylinder blast which collapsed a building in the area of Awan Chowk, reported a private news channel.

Window pans of nearby buildings and numbers of cars parked in the surroundings of the building were damaged due to explosion, police said.

The police said the further details regarding the actual reason of the blast would be revealed after complete investigation.