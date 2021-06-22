UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Injured In Car Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 12:00 PM

Two injured in car accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Two youths were injured in a car accident at Sialkot-Lahore Motorway near Daska.

According to Rescue-1122 here on Tuesday,two youth's 23-year-old Danyal and 22-year-old Tayyab suffered serious injuries when a speeding car overturned at Sialkot-Lahore Motorway near Daska.

Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to local hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

