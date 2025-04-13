Two injured in car collision

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Two persons were seriously injured in a collision between two cars here on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, the accident took place near Babe Sialkot on Daska Road when two vehicles collided. As a result, 27-year-old Shiraz and 52-year-old Tufail were injured seriously.

Rescue 1122 personnel reached the site and after providing first aid to the injured, shifted them to Civil Hospital Daska.