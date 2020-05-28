Two injured in car-truck collision in Faisalabad

Three persons were injured in a collision between a car and a truck, in the limits of city police Samundri on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Three persons were injured in a collision between a car and a truck, in the limits of city police Samundri on Thursday.

According to police, Saeed Ahmed, Adeel Ahmed and Muhammad Irfan were travelling by a car when a rashly driven truck collided hit their vehicle near Gill chowk.

All the three car riders sustained critical injuries.

Police and Rescue 1122 teams reached the site and shifted the injured to Allied Hospital where the condition of Adeel and Irfan was stated to be serious.

A case has been registered against the truck driver.