UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Injured In Car-truck Collision In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Two injured in car-truck collision in Faisalabad

Three persons were injured in a collision between a car and a truck, in the limits of city police Samundri on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Three persons were injured in a collision between a car and a truck, in the limits of city police Samundri on Thursday.

According to police, Saeed Ahmed, Adeel Ahmed and Muhammad Irfan were travelling by a car when a rashly driven truck collided hit their vehicle near Gill chowk.

All the three car riders sustained critical injuries.

Police and Rescue 1122 teams reached the site and shifted the injured to Allied Hospital where the condition of Adeel and Irfan was stated to be serious.

A case has been registered against the truck driver.

Related Topics

Injured Police Driver Vehicle Car Samundri SITE Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

National banks invest AED200 million in stock mark ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai emerges as favourite destination of sports s ..

38 minutes ago

Cockpit voice recorder of PIA plane crash recovere ..

45 minutes ago

Hong Kong Council Debate on Anthem Bill Stopped Af ..

22 minutes ago

Tokyo Seriously Alarmed Over China's Decision to D ..

22 minutes ago

Kissan leaders hail PM over sugar crisis action

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.