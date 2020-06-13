UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Injured In Clash Between Two Groups Over Land Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 11:50 PM

Two injured in clash between two groups over land dispute

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Two people were injured in a clash between two groups over land dispute here on Saturday.

According to details, the clash happened between two groups of Thaakur and Bheel community over a land dispute in which 3 armed persons of Thaakur community Veenjhraj, Alji and Jay Ram opened indiscriminate fire on Bheel community, as a result two persons Bhonjo Bheel and a pregnant woman Pari w/o Nango Bheel got severely injured.

Case of the incident was not yet registered.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Women

Recent Stories

UAE summer season officially starts on June 21

56 minutes ago

Oman logs 1,006 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Death Rate in 8 Russian Regions Rises by Over 5% Y ..

1 minute ago

Federal govt presents people friendly budget: Fird ..

1 minute ago

Faisalabad Development Authority launches record d ..

1 minute ago

Railways Karachi division conducts trolley inspect ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.