Two injured in clash between two groups over land dispute

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Two people were injured in a clash between two groups over land dispute here on Saturday.

According to details, the clash happened between two groups of Thaakur and Bheel community over a land dispute in which 3 armed persons of Thaakur community Veenjhraj, Alji and Jay Ram opened indiscriminate fire on Bheel community, as a result two persons Bhonjo Bheel and a pregnant woman Pari w/o Nango Bheel got severely injured.

Case of the incident was not yet registered.