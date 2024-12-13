Two Injured In Collision
December 13, 2024
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Two people riding a motorcycle were seriously injured after being hit by a speeding car.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, Mushtaq and Abdul Jabbar, who were riding a motorcycle, were seriously injured after being hit by a speeding car on Kingra Road in the Sadar police limits. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the local hospital after providing first aid.
