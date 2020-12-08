Two injured in cylinder blast incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :At least two people including a women were injured as a cylinder exploded in a house here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, two people Zahid (37) and Azra Parveen (60) sustained injuries as a cylinder exploded in a house in area of Misri Shah.

On information, the rescue teams reached the spot and sifted the injuredto Mayo Hospital.