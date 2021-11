(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Two persons were injured in a collision between a dumper and a carry box near Mastpur Stop, tehsil Pasrur on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, the victims were identified as Zaheer (34) andTabassum (26).

Rescuers shifted the injured to the local hospital for medical treatment.