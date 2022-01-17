UrduPoint.com

Two Injured In Fire In Silakot

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 05:13 PM

Two injured in fire in silakot

A fire broke out in a house in Teymour Colony, tehsil Pasrur, due to gas leakage on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :A fire broke out in a house in Teymour Colony, tehsil Pasrur, due to gas leakage on Monday.

According to the Rescue 1122, 35-year-old Barkat and his wife 30-year-old-Madiha sufferedreceived burns in the incident.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital.

