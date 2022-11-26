UrduPoint.com

Two Injured In Fire Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Two injured in fire incident

Two people were injured in a fire incident at Ghajjumata on Ferozpur Road here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Two people were injured in a fire incident at Ghajjumata on Ferozpur Road here on Saturday.

Police said the fire erupted in a gas pipline and two people received burn injuries.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to theLahore General Hospital.

The injured had been identified as Muhammad Ayub, 47, and Abdul Qadir, 57,.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Road Rescue 1122 Gas

Recent Stories

Aibak Polo Cup: Finals on Sunday

Aibak Polo Cup: Finals on Sunday

3 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab inaugurates 67th National Track Cy ..

Governor Punjab inaugurates 67th National Track Cycling Championship

3 minutes ago
 Asif, Fawad stage comeback for Sindh on first day ..

Asif, Fawad stage comeback for Sindh on first day of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final

3 minutes ago
 Japan ready to strut stuff against Costa Rica

Japan ready to strut stuff against Costa Rica

3 minutes ago
 FIA arrests two suspects involved in cyber crime

FIA arrests two suspects involved in cyber crime

3 minutes ago
 Solo show of calligraphy goes on display

Solo show of calligraphy goes on display

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.