Two injured in fire incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Two people were injured in a fire incident at Ghajjumata on Ferozpur Road here on Saturday.

Police said the fire erupted in a gas pipline and two people received burn injuries.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to theLahore General Hospital.

The injured had been identified as Muhammad Ayub, 47, and Abdul Qadir, 57,.