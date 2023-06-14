Two injured in fire incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Two people received severe burns when Tarkol caught a fire in a local factory in Millat Town police limits on Wednesday.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman said asphalt (Tarkol) was in drums in Hina Sana Mill situated at Millat Road near Green Garden Colony when the asphalt caught the fire.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and two workers, Asad Munir of Millat Town A-blockand Umar Hayat of Yasir Town, received serious injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted themto the Allied Hospital.