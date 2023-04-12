Close
Two Injured In Fire Incident In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Two injured in fire incident in Faisalabad

Two persons received serious burn injuries after a fire broke out due to gas leakage in a cylinder shop in the area of Madina Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Two persons received serious burn injuries after a fire broke out due to gas leakage in a cylinder shop in the area of Madina Town police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that Iqbal Rafiq was running a gas cylinder shop in Bismillah Chowk where a cylinder leaked gas due to some technical faults.

When co-worker of the shopkeeper ignited fire to prepare tea, the fire engulfed the entire surroundings of the shop and caused serious burn injuries to two persons including Javaid (48) resident of Mannanwala and Saleem Akhtar resident of Chinchal Singh Wala Jhang Road.

Rescue 1122 team shifted the injured to Allied Hospital and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. Further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

