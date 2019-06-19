Two injured in fire incident in Lahore

Two persons were injured when fire erupted in a shop of cylinders due to gas leakage at Kahna here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Two persons were injured when fire erupted in a shop of cylinders due to gas leakage at Kahna here on Wednesday.

Police said that the victims identified as Sabir Hanif (19) and Abbas Hanif (21) were in the shop when fire broke out in it, as a result the both received burn injuries.

Rescue-1122 volunteers reached on the spot and shifted the injured in Lahore General Hospital, where condition of one of them stated to be serious.

Rescue-1122 volunteers controlled the fire after hectic efforts.