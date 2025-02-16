Two Injured In Firecracker Explosion
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2025 | 05:50 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Dera Ghazi Khan police swiftly responded to a firecracker explosion that injured two young men and also arrested a shopkeeper in Shehzad Sultan Town.
According to police sources, Safe Ali and Sultan Ali were riding a motorcycle when firecrackers in Sultan Ali’s possession suddenly exploded, leaving both injured.
Upon receiving the information, SHO City Police Station Muhammad Tariq and his team reached the site and initiated legal proceedings. The injured were immediately shifted to hospital via Rescue 1122, where their condition was declared stable. The police acted promptly, arresting the shopkeeper responsible for selling illegal fireworks. Further investigations are underway.
Dera Ghazi Khan police have warned the public that selling, purchasing, and using fireworks is an offense. Parents were urged to educate their children about the dangers of firecrackers and discourage their use.
