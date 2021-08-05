Two injured in firing at Havelian court premises

Two persons receive bullet injuries as the armed men of two rival groups opened fire at each other in the premises of Havelian court here Thursday

According to the details, the incident took place when members of one of the group were returning from the civil court after hearing of their bail plea.

As result, Naveed Azam Khan and Hamza Khan received severe bullet injuries. Both were shifted to Type D Hospital Havelian and Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad.

Following the incident, Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi replaced SHO Havelian Cadet Ghafoor with Sardar Mohammad Rafique as new SHO and directed the concerned officials to establish peace in the area.