Two injured in firing by unidentified motorcyclists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Two persons were injured in firing by unidentified persons at Firdous Market chowk in Lahore on Friday.

A private news channel reported that unidentified motorcyclists opened fire ona car near Firdous Market chowk. As a result, the persons inside the car received severe injuries.

The accused managed to escape from the scene.