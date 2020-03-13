Two Injured In Firing By Unidentified Motorcyclists
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Two persons were injured in firing by unidentified persons at Firdous Market chowk in Lahore on Friday.
A private news channel reported that unidentified motorcyclists opened fire ona car near Firdous Market chowk. As a result, the persons inside the car received severe injuries.
The accused managed to escape from the scene.