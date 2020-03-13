UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Injured In Firing By Unidentified Motorcyclists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 09:38 PM

Two injured in firing by unidentified motorcyclists

Two persons were injured in firing by unidentified persons at Firdous Market chowk in Lahore on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Two persons were injured in firing by unidentified persons at Firdous Market chowk in Lahore on Friday.

A private news channel reported that unidentified motorcyclists opened fire ona car near Firdous Market chowk. As a result, the persons inside the car received severe injuries.

The accused managed to escape from the scene.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Firing Fire Car Market From

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2020 update: Lahore matches to be played b ..

1 hour ago

Bahrain announces additional COVID-19 recoveries

1 hour ago

Hammad Azam joins Peshawar Zalmi squad

2 hours ago

PITB-SadaPay Ink MoU to facilitate eRozgaar Freela ..

2 hours ago

President offers condolence with family of wing co ..

38 seconds ago

Wall Street Rebounds, Nears End of Historic Stock ..

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.